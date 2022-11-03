Alabama extends offer to local 2024 RB, Kevin Riley

Alabama’s recruiting reach extends across the country, but the Crimson Tide won’t miss out on an opportunity to retain local talent. Now, it appears that Alabama is after another local prospect. This time it is Tuscaloosa County High School running back Kevin Riley.

On Monday, Riley posted to his Twitter page that he had received an offer from Alabama.

This is an interesting move as the Tide are now in pursuit of two 2024 running backs in Andalusia High School running back J’Marion Burnette and Riley. It will be interesting to see how Riley’s recruitment unfolds and if the hometown team will continue to recruit him.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Riley’s recruiting profile below.

Vitals

Hometown Tuscaloosa, Alabama Projected Position Running back Height 5-11 Weight 195 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on October 31, 2022

No visits are scheduled to Alabama at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

