Alabama extends offer to local 2024 RB, Kevin Riley
Alabama’s recruiting reach extends across the country, but the Crimson Tide won’t miss out on an opportunity to retain local talent. Now, it appears that Alabama is after another local prospect. This time it is Tuscaloosa County High School running back Kevin Riley.
On Monday, Riley posted to his Twitter page that he had received an offer from Alabama.
This is an interesting move as the Tide are now in pursuit of two 2024 running backs in Andalusia High School running back J’Marion Burnette and Riley. It will be interesting to see how Riley’s recruitment unfolds and if the hometown team will continue to recruit him.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Riley’s recruiting profile below.
Vitals
Hometown
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-11
Weight
195
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on October 31, 2022
No visits are scheduled to Alabama at this time.
Other offers
After a great talk with @BAMACoachG i am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama! @Coach_Newton_ @abwinegarden @ALLGASTRNG @GasCrew7v7 @SWiltfong247 @SeanW_Rivals @ChadSimmons_ @MacCorleone74 @AL7AFootball pic.twitter.com/LA8nIG9hrV
— Kevin Riley (@kevin_riley6) October 31, 2022