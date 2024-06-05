Alabama extends offer to Justice Fitzpatrick, the younger brother Minkah Fitzpatrick

On Tuesday, the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff extended an offer to 2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick. He is the younger brother of former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

If Justice were to commit to Alabama, he would play under a different coaching staff than his older brother. Instead of playing under Nick Saban, Justice would play under new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. This would mark the first time that a set of brothers both attended Alabama and played for two different coaches.

Fitzpatrick plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. During his sophomore season, he recorded 13 tackles and two interceptions in six games.

The Alabama coaching staff has begun to evaluate prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Fitzpatrick has already become a priority target for the Crimson Tide. His first visit of the summer will be to Alabama. That could be a very positive sign for Alabama moving forward in his recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its efforts on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire