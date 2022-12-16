Alabama extends offer to 2025 OT from Georgia, Brayden Jacobs
Brayden Jacobs, a 2025 offensive tackle, recently received an offer from Alabama. He is the son of former Auburn and New York Giants running back, Brandon Jacobs.
The Georgia native plays along the offensive line for St. Francis High School. As a sophomore, he is already listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. He has two more years of high school remaining, so he will have more time to add muscle weight.
He has 18 total offers, according to 247Sports. There will likely be a dozen or so more offers that pile in by the time he graduates high school. Needless to say, he is an elite talent that will likely be pursued by the Tide coaching staff for the next two years.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brayden Jacobs’ recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Alpharetta, Georgia
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-4
Weight
265
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 13, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Received an offer today from @AlabamaFTBL🐘 Thank you @FBCoachWolf @Coach_TRob @BrandonJacobs27 pic.twitter.com/jw9p2Xck9R
— Brayden Jacobs (@BraydenJacobs77) December 13, 2022