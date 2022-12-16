Alabama extends offer to 2025 OT from Georgia, Brayden Jacobs

Brayden Jacobs, a 2025 offensive tackle, recently received an offer from Alabama. He is the son of former Auburn and New York Giants running back, Brandon Jacobs.

The Georgia native plays along the offensive line for St. Francis High School. As a sophomore, he is already listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. He has two more years of high school remaining, so he will have more time to add muscle weight.

He has 18 total offers, according to 247Sports. There will likely be a dozen or so more offers that pile in by the time he graduates high school. Needless to say, he is an elite talent that will likely be pursued by the Tide coaching staff for the next two years.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brayden Jacobs’ recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Alpharetta, Georgia Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-4 Weight 265 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 13, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Georgia

Auburn

Georgia Tech

Kansas State

LSU

Ole Miss

