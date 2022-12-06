Alabama extends offer to 2025 LB from Georgia
Alabama’s coaching staff has made an emphasis on creating a pipeline in Georgia. On Monday, the Tide offered 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.
This is an interesting offer considering Perlotte is set to announce his commitment on Thursday. However, that will not rule the Tide out in his recruitment as he still has two years of high school remaining.
Several of Alabama’s current players — Seth McLaughlin, Isaiah Bond, and Jake Pope have actually signed with Alabama out of Buford High School. Not to mention, Alabama commit Justice Haynes is a teammate to Perlotte.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jadon Perlotte’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
33
5
5
Rivals
4
47
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
32
5
4
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-3
Weight
200
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 5, 2022
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Thank you god! Blessed to Receive an Offer from the University of Alabama🔴 pic.twitter.com/7JE7bdU6v0
— Jadon Perlotte (@Jadon_Perlotte5) December 5, 2022