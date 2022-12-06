Alabama extends offer to 2025 LB from Georgia

Brody Smoot
Alabama’s coaching staff has made an emphasis on creating a pipeline in Georgia. On Monday, the Tide offered 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

This is an interesting offer considering Perlotte is set to announce his commitment on Thursday. However, that will not rule the Tide out in his recruitment as he still has two years of high school remaining.

Several of Alabama’s current players — Seth McLaughlin, Isaiah Bond, and Jake Pope have actually signed with Alabama out of Buford High School. Not to mention, Alabama commit Justice Haynes is a teammate to Perlotte.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jadon Perlotte’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

33

5

5

Rivals

4

47

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

5

32

5

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-3

Weight

200

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 5, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

