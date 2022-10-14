Alabama extends offer to 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford

On Tuesday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to rising 2025 prospect Jourdin Crawford. Alabama became the sixth school to extend an offer to Crawford.

The native of Birmingham, Alabama plays for Parker High School and is an anchor on the defensive line at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds. As a result, schools have already started to take notice of the elite sophomore.

Several other programs like Georgia Tech, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan, and UCF have offered as well. Crawford still has several years to bring in offers, but Alabama is likely in good standing with the defensive lineman.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Crawford’s recruitment as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

Story continues

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Vols Wire previews Alabama-Tennessee

List

A breakdown of the individual stats from Alabama players up to this point

List

SERIES HISTORY: The 15-year win streak Alabama has over Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire