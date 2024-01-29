Alabama extends offer to 2025 4-star WR Kaliq Lockett

The stars shine brighter in the Lonestar state and the newly assembled, Alabama coaching staff has taken notice. On Friday, 2025 four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett received an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Lockett plays for Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. During his junior season, Lockett reeled in 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He is a two-sport athlete at his high school. While performing at a high level on the football field, he also competes on the school’s track and field team. His explosiveness and athleticism translate well for Lockett in both sports.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and general manager Courtney Morgan did a fantastic job of adding players at the skilled position during their time at Washington. The two will look to try and add a proven playmaker in Texas native Kaliq Lockett.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 11 3 2 Rivals 4 58 9 11 ESPN 4 42 6 5 On3 Recruiting 4 122 23 16 247 Composite 4 34 8 6

Vitals

Hometown Sachse, Texas Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-2 Weight 175 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Jan. 26, 2024

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

