Alabama extends offer to 2024 in-state DL Kavion Henderson

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 in-state defensive lineman Kavion Henderson on Friday. Before receiving the offer, Henderson had already released his top five schools. He cut his list from 10 schools to five schools in August. His most recent offer will certainly make things interesting for the Alabama native.

Henderson plays for Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. Although he is listed as a defensive lineman, he will likely convert to outside linebacker at the collegiate level. As of right now, he stands at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. Regardless, the Alabama coaching staff will try to enter the mix to land the in-state prospect.

Thus far, Alabama has received three commitments from three 2024 prospects. Tight end Martavious Collins, athlete Jaylen Mbakwe, and wide receiver Perry Thompson are all verbally committed to Alabama. Now, they will continue their pursuit of one of the nation’s best defensive linemen.

Roll Tide Wire will now break down Kavion Henderson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 234 13 16 Rivals 4 81 1 10 ESPN 4 37 2 9 On3 Recruiting 3 – 26 65 247 Composite 4 195 9 17

Vitals

Hometown Leeds, Alabama Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-3 Weight 235 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on September 2, 2022

No visits scheduled at this time

Top schools

Auburn

Georgia

Oklahoma

Cincinnati

Arkansas

