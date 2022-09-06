Alabama extends offer to 2024 in-state DL Kavion Henderson
Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 in-state defensive lineman Kavion Henderson on Friday. Before receiving the offer, Henderson had already released his top five schools. He cut his list from 10 schools to five schools in August. His most recent offer will certainly make things interesting for the Alabama native.
Henderson plays for Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. Although he is listed as a defensive lineman, he will likely convert to outside linebacker at the collegiate level. As of right now, he stands at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. Regardless, the Alabama coaching staff will try to enter the mix to land the in-state prospect.
Thus far, Alabama has received three commitments from three 2024 prospects. Tight end Martavious Collins, athlete Jaylen Mbakwe, and wide receiver Perry Thompson are all verbally committed to Alabama. Now, they will continue their pursuit of one of the nation’s best defensive linemen.
Roll Tide Wire will now break down Kavion Henderson’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
234
13
16
Rivals
4
81
1
10
ESPN
4
37
2
9
On3 Recruiting
3
–
26
65
247 Composite
4
195
9
17
Vitals
Hometown
Leeds, Alabama
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-3
Weight
235
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on September 2, 2022
No visits scheduled at this time
Top schools
