Alabama extends offer to 2024 safety from Florida
Typically, the Alabama coaching staff extends offers to three-star recruits when they are high on them. Previous three-star recruits that saw success at the Capstone were Josh Jacobs, Seth McLaughlin, and Will Reichard.
Recently, the Tide offered 2024 safety, Xavier Lucas. The Florida native transferred from Deerfield Beach High School to Dillard High School.
Lucas has good size for a safety as he stands just over 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. His length and versatility in the secondary could be something that catapults him in the recruiting rankings.
At this time, Auburn is the favorite to land Lucas at 92.6% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Xavier Lucas’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
103
10
58
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
102
67
247 Composite
3
534
91
44
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0.5
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama 🔴🐘!! @Coach_TRob @CoachBlu954 @HBFATHLETES @TEAM_TATE_FLA @AlabamaFTBL @Andrew_Ivins @TheCribSouthFLA @GHamilton_On3 @RWrightRivals #AGTG #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tROobNiuUl
— Xavier Lucas (@XavierL_25) January 24, 2023