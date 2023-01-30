Alabama extends offer to 2024 safety from Florida

Typically, the Alabama coaching staff extends offers to three-star recruits when they are high on them. Previous three-star recruits that saw success at the Capstone were Josh Jacobs, Seth McLaughlin, and Will Reichard.

Recently, the Tide offered 2024 safety, Xavier Lucas. The Florida native transferred from Deerfield Beach High School to Dillard High School.

Lucas has good size for a safety as he stands just over 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. His length and versatility in the secondary could be something that catapults him in the recruiting rankings.

At this time, Auburn is the favorite to land Lucas at 92.6% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Xavier Lucas’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 103 10 58 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 102 67 247 Composite 3 534 91 44

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 6-0.5 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Auburn

Florida State

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Miami

Twitter

