Alabama extends offer to 2024 safety from Florida

Typically, the Alabama coaching staff extends offers to three-star recruits when they are high on them. Previous three-star recruits that saw success at the Capstone were Josh Jacobs, Seth McLaughlin, and Will Reichard.

Recently, the Tide offered 2024 safety, Xavier Lucas. The Florida native transferred from Deerfield Beach High School to Dillard High School.

Lucas has good size for a safety as he stands just over 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. His length and versatility in the secondary could be something that catapults him in the recruiting rankings.

At this time, Auburn is the favorite to land Lucas at 92.6% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Xavier Lucas’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

103

10

58

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

102

67

247 Composite

3

534

91

44

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0.5

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

