Alabama extends offer to 2024 RB Nathaniel Frazier

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

If Alabama fans can recall, fan-favorite Bryce Young came to Tuscaloosa by way of Mater Dei High School. Now, it appears that the Alabama coaching staff has their eyes on 2024 running back and Mater Dei product Nathaniel Frazier.

The California native is a two-sport athlete at his high school. He plays on the gridiron as well as competes on the school’s track team. He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter.

The Tide could choose to utilize him as either a running back or wide receiver. He brings some athleticism and raw potential that can be implemented into Alabama’s offensive scheme.

Roll Tide breaks down Nathaniel Frazier’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

24

37

Rivals

4

152

2

8

ESPN

4

72

2

4

On3 Recruiting

4

92

2

7

247 Composite

4

195

20

25

 

Vitals

Hometown

Santa Ana, California

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-11

Weight

195

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 11, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories