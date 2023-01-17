Alabama extends offer to 2024 RB Nathaniel Frazier

If Alabama fans can recall, fan-favorite Bryce Young came to Tuscaloosa by way of Mater Dei High School. Now, it appears that the Alabama coaching staff has their eyes on 2024 running back and Mater Dei product Nathaniel Frazier.

The California native is a two-sport athlete at his high school. He plays on the gridiron as well as competes on the school’s track team. He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter.

The Tide could choose to utilize him as either a running back or wide receiver. He brings some athleticism and raw potential that can be implemented into Alabama’s offensive scheme.

Roll Tide breaks down Nathaniel Frazier’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 24 37 Rivals 4 152 2 8 ESPN 4 72 2 4 On3 Recruiting 4 92 2 7 247 Composite 4 195 20 25

Vitals

Hometown Santa Ana, California Projected Position Running back Height 5-11 Weight 195 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 11, 2023

No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire