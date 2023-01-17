Alabama extends offer to 2024 RB Nathaniel Frazier
If Alabama fans can recall, fan-favorite Bryce Young came to Tuscaloosa by way of Mater Dei High School. Now, it appears that the Alabama coaching staff has their eyes on 2024 running back and Mater Dei product Nathaniel Frazier.
The California native is a two-sport athlete at his high school. He plays on the gridiron as well as competes on the school’s track team. He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter.
The Tide could choose to utilize him as either a running back or wide receiver. He brings some athleticism and raw potential that can be implemented into Alabama’s offensive scheme.
Roll Tide breaks down Nathaniel Frazier’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
24
37
Rivals
4
152
2
8
ESPN
4
72
2
4
On3 Recruiting
4
92
2
7
247 Composite
4
195
20
25
Vitals
Hometown
Santa Ana, California
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-11
Weight
195
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 11, 2023
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Alabama 🐘 @BAMACoachG @HolmonWiggins @AlabamaFTBL #CrimsonTide #Viral pic.twitter.com/PeODnwIg94
— Nathaniel Frazier (@NateUA1_) January 11, 2023