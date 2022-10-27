Alabama extends an offer to 2024 QB from Arkansas
On Wednesday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 dual-threat quarterback Walker White. He is the thirteenth quarterback that the Crimson Tide has offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
White has already received 19 offers up to this point. He still has some time left to make his decision as he is just a junior at Little Rock Christian Academy. Last season, he passed for 2,010 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 487 yards and five touchdowns.
Alabama’s offensive coordinators have been able to implement dual-threat quarterbacks into their offense over the years. Some signal callers that have had success over the years are Blake Sims and Jalen Hurts. It will definitely be interesting to see how the coaching staff decided to approach his recruitment for the foreseeable future.
Roll Tide Wire breaks downWalker White’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
157
1
13
Rivals
4
171
–
4
ESPN
4
194
7
1
On3 Recruiting
4
208
4
15
247 Composite
4
160
1
11
Vitals
Hometown
Little Rock, Arkansas
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-3
Weight
215
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from October 26, 2022
No visits to Alabama scheduled at this time.
Offers
After a great call with coach Saban, I’m excited to announce I have received a scholarship from @AlabamaFTBL!! @EricCohu @coachboshears @CoachLeCroix @waedmondson @Alex_Mortensen_ @Rivals @247Sports @On3sports @samspiegs @DannyWest247 pic.twitter.com/FMATRkt128
— Walker White (@walker_white5) October 27, 2022