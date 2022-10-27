Alabama extends an offer to 2024 QB from Arkansas

On Wednesday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 dual-threat quarterback Walker White. He is the thirteenth quarterback that the Crimson Tide has offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

White has already received 19 offers up to this point. He still has some time left to make his decision as he is just a junior at Little Rock Christian Academy. Last season, he passed for 2,010 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 487 yards and five touchdowns.

Alabama’s offensive coordinators have been able to implement dual-threat quarterbacks into their offense over the years. Some signal callers that have had success over the years are Blake Sims and Jalen Hurts. It will definitely be interesting to see how the coaching staff decided to approach his recruitment for the foreseeable future.

Roll Tide Wire breaks downWalker White’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 157 1 13 Rivals 4 171 – 4 ESPN 4 194 7 1 On3 Recruiting 4 208 4 15 247 Composite 4 160 1 11

Vitals

Hometown Little Rock, Arkansas Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 215 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from October 26, 2022

No visits to Alabama scheduled at this time.

Offers

Alabama

Ole Miss

Arkansas

Florida

LSU

Mississippi State

Twitter

