Alabama extends offer to 2024 PF from Ohio

The Alabama basketball program has seen recent success in both the transfer portal and in its ability to recruit top-tier talent from across the country. Head coach Nate Oats is entering his fourth season as Alabama’s head coach. He has already made the NCAA Tournament twice in his time in Tuscaloosa. The success has simply come from a systematic style of play and recruiting.

One of the recruits that Alabama offered for the 2024 recruiting class is Tyler McKinley. He plays the power forward position at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. It won’t be easy for the Crimson tide to pry the Ohio native away from his home state with Ohio State and Cincinnati having already extended him an offer.

Alabama is entering his recruitment with some ground to make up. However, Coach Oats is a great recruiter. It will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide decides to go after McKinley.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 79 1 12 Rivals 4 70 – – ESPN 4 49 1 6 On3 Recruiting 4 27 1 4 247 Composite 4 61 1 10

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati, Ohio Projected Position Power Forward Height 6-8 Weight 210 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on August 17, 2022

No visits to Alabama at this time

Offers

Cincinnati

Ohio State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Dayton

Twitter

Alabama has offered Top-50 junior Tyler McKinley, he told @Stockrisers. Two SEC offers, big ones, on the day. https://t.co/uQLwcFtETo — Jake (@jakeweingarten) August 17, 2022

