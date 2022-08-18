Alabama extends offer to 2024 PF from Ohio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brody Smoot
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nate Oats
    Nate Oats
    American basketball coach

The Alabama basketball program has seen recent success in both the transfer portal and in its ability to recruit top-tier talent from across the country. Head coach Nate Oats is entering his fourth season as Alabama’s head coach. He has already made the NCAA Tournament twice in his time in Tuscaloosa. The success has simply come from a systematic style of play and recruiting.

One of the recruits that Alabama offered for the 2024 recruiting class is Tyler McKinley. He plays the power forward position at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. It won’t be easy for the Crimson tide to pry the Ohio native away from his home state with Ohio State and Cincinnati having already extended him an offer.

Alabama is entering his recruitment with some ground to make up. However, Coach Oats is a great recruiter. It will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide decides to go after McKinley.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down McKinley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

79

1

12

Rivals

4

70

ESPN

4

49

1

6

On3 Recruiting

4

27

1

4

247 Composite

4

61

1

10

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Projected Position

Power Forward

Height

6-8

Weight

210

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on August 17, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama at this time

Offers

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories