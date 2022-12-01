Alabama extends offer to 2024 OT from South Carolina

The Alabama coaching staff has already begun to pursue recruits that are in classes beyond the upcoming 2023 cycle. One of the recruits that the Tide recently extended an offer to was 2024 offensive tackle, Josiah Thompson.

Thompson has already received 15 offers up to this point. The product of Dillon, South Carolina is highly ranked on each of the recruiting sites. He possesses great size at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds. His frame is ideal for an offensive tackle in the SEC.

As of right now, South Carolina is the favorite to land Thompson at 91.3% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. It will not be easy for the Tide to pry him away from his home state. However, Nick Saban and his coaching staff have plenty of time to do so.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Josiah Thompson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 43 1 2 Rivals 4 152 2 8 ESPN 4 72 4 2 On3 Recruiting 4 92 2 7 247 Composite 4 58 2 5

Vitals

Hometown Dillon, South Carolina Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-6 Weight 280 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 29, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Auburn

South Carolina

Clemson

Florida

Florida State

Kentucky

Georgia

Twitter

