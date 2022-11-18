Alabama extends offer to 2024 OL Preston Taumua

The coaching staff is pushing to add another key offensive lineman via the recruiting trail in 2024 prospect Preston Taumua. The Tide coaching staff extended an offer to Taumua on November 11 prior to the game against Ole Miss in Week 11.

Taumua plays along the interior offensive line at Aiea High School in Aiea, Hawaii. Along with the Tide, he has also received other power-five offers from schools like Arizona and Utah. His primary recruiter will be offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Preston Taumua’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 206 1 13 Rivals 4 93 5 10 ESPN 4 188 1 8 On3 Recruiting 3 – 1 23 247 Composite 4 230 1 13

Vitals

Hometown Aiea, Hawaii Projected Position Offensive Line Height 6-4 Weight 315 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 11, 2022

No visits scheduled to Alabama at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire