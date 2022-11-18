Alabama extends offer to 2024 OL Preston Taumua

The coaching staff is pushing to add another key offensive lineman via the recruiting trail in 2024 prospect Preston Taumua. The Tide coaching staff extended an offer to Taumua on November 11 prior to the game against Ole Miss in Week 11.

Taumua plays along the interior offensive line at Aiea High School in Aiea, Hawaii. Along with the Tide, he has also received other power-five offers from schools like Arizona and Utah. His primary recruiter will be offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Preston Taumua’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

206

1

13

Rivals

4

93

5

10

ESPN

4

188

1

8

On3 Recruiting

3

1

23

247 Composite

4

230

1

13

 

Vitals

Hometown

Aiea, Hawaii

Projected Position

Offensive Line

Height

6-4

Weight

315

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on November 11, 2022

  • No visits scheduled to Alabama at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

