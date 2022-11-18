Alabama extends offer to 2024 OL Preston Taumua
The coaching staff is pushing to add another key offensive lineman via the recruiting trail in 2024 prospect Preston Taumua. The Tide coaching staff extended an offer to Taumua on November 11 prior to the game against Ole Miss in Week 11.
Taumua plays along the interior offensive line at Aiea High School in Aiea, Hawaii. Along with the Tide, he has also received other power-five offers from schools like Arizona and Utah. His primary recruiter will be offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Preston Taumua’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
206
1
13
Rivals
4
93
5
10
ESPN
4
188
1
8
On3 Recruiting
3
–
1
23
247 Composite
4
230
1
13
Vitals
Hometown
Aiea, Hawaii
Projected Position
Offensive Line
Height
6-4
Weight
315
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on November 11, 2022
No visits scheduled to Alabama at this time.
Other offers
After a great conversation with @FBCoachWolf, I'm honored and completely blessed to say that I have received an offer from @AlabamaFTBL !!🙏🏽🐘@atown_media @ZMauga50 @LiiliiMika @Da1AndOni @BrandonHuffman @bangulo #RollTide🐘 pic.twitter.com/so9ME7t2f6
— Preston Taumua (@PrestonTaumua) November 11, 2022