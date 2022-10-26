Alabama extends offer to 2024 multi-sport athlete from Georgia

Alabama’s coaching staff has already hit the recruiting trail for prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of the prospects that recently received an offer from Alabama was tight end, Michael Smith, out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

Smith plays both basketball and football for his high school. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, according to 247Sports. As of right now, Florida holds the lead on On3’s RPM. He is favored to land with the Gators at 44.1% likelihood.

It is still early on in his recruitment, and the Tide’s track record with producing tight ends could help them in the long run. Not to mention, it is unclear as to how the tight end room will look by then. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Alabama decides to approach Smith’s recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Michael Smith’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

127

22

6

Rivals

4

184

30

6

ESPN

4

187

27

7

On3 Recruiting

4

209

30

10

247 Composite

4

152

24

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Savannah, Georgia

Projected Position

Tight end

Height

6-4

Weight

225

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on October 24, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

