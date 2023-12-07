Alabama extends offer to 2024 DL Carlon Jones

Over the years, Alabama has had plenty of success recruiting the Lonestar state. The Crimson Tide will look to continue that trend in 2024. Thus far, Alabama has one commitment from a Texas native in 2024 interior offensive lineman Casey Poe. Now, Alabama will look to add a commitment from fellow Texas native and 2024 defensive lineman Carlon Jones.

Jones received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Wednesday. Jones recently announced his decommitment from Nebraska. Since then, he has scheduled official visits to Ohio State and USC. At this time, it has not been confirmed as to whether or not he will visit Alabama before making his final decision. It is also unclear if Jones will sign on early national signing day in December or wait until February to sign his national letter of intent.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Carlon Jones’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 91 70 Rivals 3 – 96 43 ESPN 3 – 108 49 On3 Recruiting 4 193 36 17 247 Composite 4 409 62 45

Vitals

Hometown Bay City, Texas Projected Position Defensive lineman Height 6-2.5 Weight 285 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Dec. 6, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Social media

