Alabama extends offer to 2024 DL Carlon Jones

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Over the years, Alabama has had plenty of success recruiting the Lonestar state. The Crimson Tide will look to continue that trend in 2024. Thus far, Alabama has one commitment from a Texas native in 2024 interior offensive lineman Casey Poe. Now, Alabama will look to add a commitment from fellow Texas native and 2024 defensive lineman Carlon Jones.

Jones received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Wednesday. Jones recently announced his decommitment from Nebraska. Since then, he has scheduled official visits to Ohio State and USC. At this time, it has not been confirmed as to whether or not he will visit Alabama before making his final decision. It is also unclear if Jones will sign on early national signing day in December or wait until February to sign his national letter of intent.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Carlon Jones’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

91

70

Rivals

3

96

43

ESPN

3

108

49

On3 Recruiting

4

193

36

17

247 Composite

4

409

62

45

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bay City, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive lineman

Height

6-2.5

Weight

285

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Dec. 6, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire