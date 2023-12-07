Alabama extends offer to 2024 DL Carlon Jones
Over the years, Alabama has had plenty of success recruiting the Lonestar state. The Crimson Tide will look to continue that trend in 2024. Thus far, Alabama has one commitment from a Texas native in 2024 interior offensive lineman Casey Poe. Now, Alabama will look to add a commitment from fellow Texas native and 2024 defensive lineman Carlon Jones.
Jones received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Wednesday. Jones recently announced his decommitment from Nebraska. Since then, he has scheduled official visits to Ohio State and USC. At this time, it has not been confirmed as to whether or not he will visit Alabama before making his final decision. It is also unclear if Jones will sign on early national signing day in December or wait until February to sign his national letter of intent.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Carlon Jones’ recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
91
70
Rivals
3
–
96
43
ESPN
3
–
108
49
On3 Recruiting
4
193
36
17
247 Composite
4
409
62
45
Vitals
Hometown
Bay City, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive lineman
Height
6-2.5
285
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Dec. 6, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Social media
After great talks with @CoachHutzler I have my 1st SEC offer from university of Alabama @CoachRJones_ @dctf @BHoward_11 @On3Recruits Roll tide!! pic.twitter.com/wdTvJS1Vr3
— carlonjones6⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ (@carlonjones11) December 6, 2023