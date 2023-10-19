Alabama extends offer to 2024 DL, Ole Miss commit William Echoles
Alabama has two commitments along the interior defensive line for the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 interior defensive lineman and Ole Miss commit William Echoles.
Echoles plays for Houston High School in Houston, Mississippi, where he plays both sides of the ball. Several schools have recruited Echoles to play offensive line, but others are recruiting him to play defensive lineman. The Crimson Tide are recruiting Echoles to play along the interior defensive line.
Echoles’ commitment to Ole Miss is interesting, to say the least. Several months ago, the Crimson Tide were able to flip an interior defensive lineman — Isaia Faga from Utah. Will they push to flip Echoles from the Rebels?
Roll Tide Wire breaks down William Echoles’ recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
125
3
21
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
4
213
8
14
On3 Recruiting
3
–
17
44
247 Composite
4
413
12
46
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Mississippi
Projected Position
Interior defensive lineman
Height
6-3
305
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 18, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Social media
52💰William Echoles on X: “#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Alabama 🐘🐘@freddierch8 @BaylorDampeer @LawrencHopkins @ReggieBuchanan @MsLylesEcholes1 @MacCorleone74 https://t.co/f2PGfA5oOf” / X (twitter.com)