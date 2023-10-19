Alabama extends offer to 2024 DL, Ole Miss commit William Echoles

Alabama has two commitments along the interior defensive line for the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 interior defensive lineman and Ole Miss commit William Echoles.

Echoles plays for Houston High School in Houston, Mississippi, where he plays both sides of the ball. Several schools have recruited Echoles to play offensive line, but others are recruiting him to play defensive lineman. The Crimson Tide are recruiting Echoles to play along the interior defensive line.

Echoles’ commitment to Ole Miss is interesting, to say the least. Several months ago, the Crimson Tide were able to flip an interior defensive lineman — Isaia Faga from Utah. Will they push to flip Echoles from the Rebels?

Roll Tide Wire breaks down William Echoles’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 125 3 21 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN 4 213 8 14 On3 Recruiting 3 – 17 44 247 Composite 4 413 12 46

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Mississippi Projected Position Interior defensive lineman Height 6-3 Weight 305 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 18, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Social media

52💰William Echoles on X: “#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Alabama 🐘🐘@freddierch8 @BaylorDampeer @LawrencHopkins @ReggieBuchanan @MsLylesEcholes1 @MacCorleone74 https://t.co/f2PGfA5oOf” / X (twitter.com)

