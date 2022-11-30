Alabama extends offer to 2024 ATH Mello Jones
Alabama’s coaching staff continues to evaluate prospects from different recruiting cycles. Recently, they extended an offer to 2024 athlete Mello Jones out of Swainsboro, Georgia.
Jones is an intriguing prospect because he isn’t ranked on any recruiting websites. However, that has not stopped him from receiving multiple power-five offers. Other programs from the Southeast have begun to take notice of the Peach state native.
Needless to say, the Tide are entering into his recruitment fairly early. That could benefit their chances of landing him in the future. We will have to wait and see how his recruitment unfolds.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Mello Jones’ recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Swainsboro, Georgia
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-1
Weight
176
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on November 22, 2022
No visits scheduled to Alabama at this time.
Other offers
UCF
Kentucky
South Carolina
Costal Carolina
Georgia State
BLESSED and THANKFUL to receive my 10th offer from the University of Alabama And 5th power 5 offer! @CoachJoeCox @SWiltfong247 @247Sports @247recruiting@ChadSimmons @ErikRichardsUSA@On3Recruits @Mansell247 @ndavid88@DwightSmith @scottroberts11 @tyy_a2 pic.twitter.com/f2G3zTmWn2
— Mello † (@TheMelloJones) November 22, 2022