Alabama extends offer to 2024 ATH Mello Jones

Alabama’s coaching staff continues to evaluate prospects from different recruiting cycles. Recently, they extended an offer to 2024 athlete Mello Jones out of Swainsboro, Georgia.

Jones is an intriguing prospect because he isn’t ranked on any recruiting websites. However, that has not stopped him from receiving multiple power-five offers. Other programs from the Southeast have begun to take notice of the Peach state native.

Needless to say, the Tide are entering into his recruitment fairly early. That could benefit their chances of landing him in the future. We will have to wait and see how his recruitment unfolds.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Mello Jones’ recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Swainsboro, Georgia Projected Position Athlete Height 6-1 Weight 176 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 22, 2022

No visits scheduled to Alabama at this time.

Other offers

UCF

Kentucky

North Carolina

South Carolina

Costal Carolina

Georgia State

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire