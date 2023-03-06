Alabama extends offer to 2024 5-Star SF Isaiah Evans

Brody Smoot
The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 five-star small forward Isaiah Evans on Sunday evening.

Evans is a junior at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 165 pounds, according to 247Sports. His skillset could bode well in Nate Oats’ system.

Up to this point, Evans has taken one official visit to Florida State. He has also taken unofficial visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Old Dominion, and North Carolina State.

According to On3’s RPM, the Seminoles are most likely to land a commitment from Evans at 36.2% likelihood.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Isaiah Evans’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

10

1

4

Rivals

4

44

ESPN

4

40

5

6

On3 Recruiting

4

44

5

13

247 Composite

4

27

3

9

 

Vitals

Hometown

Huntersville, North Carolina

Projected Position

Small forward

Height

6-6

Weight

165

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 5, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

