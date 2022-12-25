Alabama extends offer to 2024 4-star RB James Peoples
The Alabama coaching staff recently wrapped up a solid recruiting haul from the 2023 recruiting class. It is clear that they are already identifying prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Wednesday, the Tide offered 2024 running back James Peoples.
Peoples’ stature is somewhat reminiscent of current Alabama running back Jamarion Miller who was 5-foot-10, 195 pounds out of high school. Peoples is listed at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. I also drew the comparison considering that Miller is from Texas as well.
It is also worth noting that Peoples also runs track and field for his high school.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down James Peoples’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
101
16
6
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
127
23
13
247 Composite
4
76
11
6
Vitals
Hometown
San Antonio, Texas
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-10
Weight
192
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 21, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Baylor
Miami
Houston
#AGTG After an AMAZING Conversation with @BAMACoachG and @CoachHutzler I’m BLESSED To Have EARNED An Offer from THE University Of Alabama🐘‼️#RollTide #BamaBoyz 🔴⚪️@irvin8robert @Jtimmy83@Perroni247 @RivalsNick @adamgorney @SWiltfong247@Fhall565Hall @ExpressNews pic.twitter.com/ydqeria70Z
— James (@James_peoples17) December 22, 2022