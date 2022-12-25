Alabama extends offer to 2024 4-star RB James Peoples

The Alabama coaching staff recently wrapped up a solid recruiting haul from the 2023 recruiting class. It is clear that they are already identifying prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Wednesday, the Tide offered 2024 running back James Peoples.

Peoples’ stature is somewhat reminiscent of current Alabama running back Jamarion Miller who was 5-foot-10, 195 pounds out of high school. Peoples is listed at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. I also drew the comparison considering that Miller is from Texas as well.

It is also worth noting that Peoples also runs track and field for his high school.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down James Peoples’ recruiting profile.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 101 16 6 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 127 23 13 247 Composite 4 76 11 6

Hometown San Antonio, Texas Projected Position Running back Height 5-10 Weight 192 Class 2024

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 21, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Baylor

Miami

Houston

Nebraska

Ohio State

Tennessee

