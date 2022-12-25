Alabama extends offer to 2024 4-star RB James Peoples

Brody Smoot
The Alabama coaching staff recently wrapped up a solid recruiting haul from the 2023 recruiting class. It is clear that they are already identifying prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Wednesday, the Tide offered 2024 running back James Peoples.

Peoples’ stature is somewhat reminiscent of current Alabama running back Jamarion Miller who was 5-foot-10, 195 pounds out of high school. Peoples is listed at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. I also drew the comparison considering that Miller is from Texas as well.

It is also worth noting that Peoples also runs track and field for his high school.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down James Peoples’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

101

16

6

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

127

23

13

247 Composite

4

76

11

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

San Antonio, Texas

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-10

Weight

192

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 21, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

