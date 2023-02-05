Alabama extends offer to 2024 4-Star WR Terry Bussey
Alabama’s coaching staff has continued to offer some of the more elite prospects from Texas. Recently the Tide offered 2024 four-star wide receiver Terry Bussey.
Bussey plays wide receiver at Timpson High School. He also competes in track and field for the school as well. As a sophomore, he ran a 10.66 in the 100 and a 23.15 in the 200.
His flashes of raw athleticism and speed have translated to the field as well. During his junior season, Bussey played quarterback. He passed for over 2,000 yards and 27 passing touchdowns. Bussey also had 184 carries for 2,596 yards and 46 rushing touchdowns.
In case that is not enough, he also played on the defensive side of the ball as well. He tallied 115 tackles and five interceptions.
His ability to make plays in the open field and contribute in multiple facets of the game will help him better prepare for the college level.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Terry Bussey’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
84
12
9
Rivals
4
240
31
25
ESPN
4
149
28
15
On3 Recruiting
4
23
5
2
247 Composite
4
90
17
8
Vitals
Hometown
Timpson, Texas
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
5-10.5
Weight
180
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama!!🔴⚪️ @HolmonWiggins @CoachHutzler @AlabamaFTBL @CoachKerryT @cloudyNOfoecast @patgandy6 @SR_scouting pic.twitter.com/nmub7e0Glk
— Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) February 1, 2023