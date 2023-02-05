Alabama extends offer to 2024 4-Star WR Terry Bussey

Alabama’s coaching staff has continued to offer some of the more elite prospects from Texas. Recently the Tide offered 2024 four-star wide receiver Terry Bussey.

Bussey plays wide receiver at Timpson High School. He also competes in track and field for the school as well. As a sophomore, he ran a 10.66 in the 100 and a 23.15 in the 200.

His flashes of raw athleticism and speed have translated to the field as well. During his junior season, Bussey played quarterback. He passed for over 2,000 yards and 27 passing touchdowns. Bussey also had 184 carries for 2,596 yards and 46 rushing touchdowns.

In case that is not enough, he also played on the defensive side of the ball as well. He tallied 115 tackles and five interceptions.

His ability to make plays in the open field and contribute in multiple facets of the game will help him better prepare for the college level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Terry Bussey’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 84 12 9 Rivals 4 240 31 25 ESPN 4 149 28 15 On3 Recruiting 4 23 5 2 247 Composite 4 90 17 8

Vitals

Hometown Timpson, Texas Projected Position Wide receiver Height 5-10.5 Weight 180 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire