Alabama extends an offer to 2023 prospect and Memphis commit Arion Carter
Alabama has extended its latest offer to 2023 prospect, Arion Carter. Carter has been committed to Memphis since July. He was recently in Tuscaloosa this past weekend on a visit.
Carter is being recruited to play linebacker at Alabama. However, he is listed as an athlete by multiple recruiting sites. The Crimson Tide currently has 21 hard commits for the 2023 recruiting class. The Tide’s coaching staff rarely extends offers to prospects during their senior season. However, it has panned before with former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs who received his offer on National Signing Day.
The Tennessee native has begun to pick up offers from several other notable programs like USC, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. It will be interesting to see if Carter sticks with his commitment to Memphis or decided to re-open his recruitment.
Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at Arion Carter’s recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Smyrna, Tennesee
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-1
Weight
210
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on September 17, 2022
Visited Alabama on September 17, 2022
Offers
After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!!🐘🔴⚪️ @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/5dHdcM61fb
— Arion carter (@ArionCarter) September 17, 2022