Alabama extends an offer to 2023 prospect and Memphis commit Arion Carter

Alabama has extended its latest offer to 2023 prospect, Arion Carter. Carter has been committed to Memphis since July. He was recently in Tuscaloosa this past weekend on a visit.

Carter is being recruited to play linebacker at Alabama. However, he is listed as an athlete by multiple recruiting sites. The Crimson Tide currently has 21 hard commits for the 2023 recruiting class. The Tide’s coaching staff rarely extends offers to prospects during their senior season. However, it has panned before with former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs who received his offer on National Signing Day.

The Tennessee native has begun to pick up offers from several other notable programs like USC, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. It will be interesting to see if Carter sticks with his commitment to Memphis or decided to re-open his recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at Arion Carter’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Smyrna, Tennesee Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-1 Weight 210 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on September 17, 2022

Visited Alabama on September 17, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Auburn

USC

Wake Forest

Vanderbilt

Navy

Twitter

After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!!🐘🔴⚪️ @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/5dHdcM61fb — Arion carter (@ArionCarter) September 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire