Alabama extends offer to 2023 CB CJ Blocker
Alabama’s coaching staff has shown a lot of recent interest in 2023 cornerback CJ Blocker. Blocker recently decommitted from Utah, and then soon after received an offer from the Crimson Tide. He announced the news via Twitter.
Blocker is not the highest-ranked defensive back that the Crimson Tide have recruited in this years recruiting cycle. However, his speed and athleticism set him apart from other prospects in the class.
After all, Blocker competes in track and field for his high school. As a junior, he ran a 10.47 in Class 5A 100-meter finals. He placed fourth in the entire state. Needless to say, Alabama will likely lose several of its’ starters at defensive back. His versatility could be useful on the back end for years to come if the Crimson Tide are able to sign him.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down CJ Blocker’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
419
70
43
Rivals
3
–
–
74
ESPN
3
–
74
50
On3 Recruiting
4
298
52
35
247 Composite
4
–
49
28
Vitals
Hometown
New Caney, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0
Weight
165
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on November 27, 2022
Visited Alabama on November 27, 2022
Other offers
#AGTG Way beyond blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama!! @Coach_TRob @CoachTReeve @ChaseHargis @CoachJBlackman pic.twitter.com/biEO1Zd1om
— cj.blocker (@_Cjblocker) November 27, 2022