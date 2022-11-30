Alabama extends offer to 2023 CB CJ Blocker

Alabama’s coaching staff has shown a lot of recent interest in 2023 cornerback CJ Blocker. Blocker recently decommitted from Utah, and then soon after received an offer from the Crimson Tide. He announced the news via Twitter.

Blocker is not the highest-ranked defensive back that the Crimson Tide have recruited in this years recruiting cycle. However, his speed and athleticism set him apart from other prospects in the class.

After all, Blocker competes in track and field for his high school. As a junior, he ran a 10.47 in Class 5A 100-meter finals. He placed fourth in the entire state. Needless to say, Alabama will likely lose several of its’ starters at defensive back. His versatility could be useful on the back end for years to come if the Crimson Tide are able to sign him.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down CJ Blocker’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 419 70 43 Rivals 3 – – 74 ESPN 3 – 74 50 On3 Recruiting 4 298 52 35 247 Composite 4 – 49 28

Vitals

Hometown New Caney, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-0 Weight 165 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 27, 2022

Visited Alabama on November 27, 2022

Other offers

Utah

TCU

Boston College

USC

Nebraska

Washington State

