Alabama extends offer to 2023 CB CJ Blocker

Brody Smoot
Alabama’s coaching staff has shown a lot of recent interest in 2023 cornerback CJ Blocker. Blocker recently decommitted from Utah, and then soon after received an offer from the Crimson Tide. He announced the news via Twitter.

Blocker is not the highest-ranked defensive back that the Crimson Tide have recruited in this years recruiting cycle. However, his speed and athleticism set him apart from other prospects in the class.

After all, Blocker competes in track and field for his high school. As a junior, he ran a 10.47 in Class 5A 100-meter finals. He placed fourth in the entire state. Needless to say, Alabama will likely lose several of its’ starters at defensive back. His versatility could be useful on the back end for years to come if the Crimson Tide are able to sign him.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down CJ Blocker’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

419

70

43

Rivals

3

74

ESPN

3

74

50

On3 Recruiting

4

298

52

35

247 Composite

4

49

28

 

Vitals

Hometown

New Caney, Texas

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0

Weight

165

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on November 27, 2022

  • Visited Alabama on November 27, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

