Alabama extends lead with a TD run from Brian Robinson Jr.

The Alabama fan base expressed its frustration this week over the offensive play-calling near the goal line against Texas A&M.

It looks like offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien listened as the Tide fed Brian Robinson Jr. three straight plays to extend Alabama’s lead to 21-3.

Robinson has rushed for a tough 37 yards on the night on 11 carries. Robinson’s touchdown makes for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season.

Let’s see if Bill O’Brien will continue to ride the workhorse back!

