Alabama extends early offer to 2025 DB prospect

Alabama’s coaching staff doesn’t usually extend offers to high school freshmen and sophomores. However, they typically extend a few to underclassmen. In this case, the Tide offered 2025 defensive back, Amari Wallace.

Wallace is currently a sophomore at Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. He is the teammate of 2023 Alabama target Rueben Bain. We have seen the Tide land multiple players from the Miami area in years past. With defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson in charge of recruiting in that area, it will be interesting to see how Wallace views the Tide in his recruitment.

Robinson is a proven recruiter and has shown that he can develop defensive backs at the college level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Amari Wallace’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Miami, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 5-11 Weight 165 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 19, 2022

No visits to Alabama scheduled at this time.

Offers

Alabama

Colorado

Florida Atlantic

Kentucky

Miami

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire