Alabama expected to win the SEC despite other programs’ recent success

Alabama did not have the strongest season in 2021, which is funny to think about considering the team made it all the way to the national championship game.

A two-loss season is not common for the Crimson Tide. The 2021 season was an anomaly because both losses came from former assistant coaches – something that had never been done by a single one of his former assistants.

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M defeated Alabama in College Station during the regular season, then Kirby Smart and Georgia got the best of the Crimson Tide in the national championship.

AL.com and The Birmingham News recently heard from all 14 SEC Sports Information Directors (SID) and got their predictions for the SEC Championship.

An overwhelming 11 SID’s predict Alabama to win the conference in the upcoming 2022 season.

The Crimson Tide will begin the season at home against Utah State on Sept. 3, 2022.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and College football throughout the rest of the 2022 offseason.

