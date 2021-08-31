Alabama expected once again to rule SEC behind legendary coach Nick Saban

Encores are unnecessary at Alabama, where year-to-year success under Nick Saban occurs with mind-numbing, bone-crushing regularity.

Even so, the 2020 Crimson Tide will be a tough act to follow, even for a program that has shown an unmatched level of sustainability.

Saban’s first unbeaten squad since 2009 and sixth national champion in Tuscaloosa featured six first-round draft picks ― five from a record-setting offense — and the future head coach at Texas on staff, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Talent and coaching carried Alabama to 13 wins by a margin of 25.3 points, including a run of five games to close the 2020 regular season by an average divide of 39.8 points. Repeating such dominance would be quite a feat even for Saban, a 69-year-old living legend.

“The penalty for success when you win a national championship is you won because you had a whole lot of good players,” Saban said. “They were well-coached, so you had a lot of good coaches. When you lose some of those players and you lose some of those coaches ... that’s why rebuilding is a tremendous challenge.

“That’s why it’s very difficult to repeat.”

Saban’s 2011 and 2012 teams are his only back-to-back national champions. The Crimson Tide have repeated as SEC champs just twice in their head coach’s 14 seasons, during a three-year run from 2014-16.

Yet few are picking against Alabama in 2021, even though Saban lost some irreplaceable pieces from an offense that averaged an SEC-record 48.5 points.

Heisman-winning receiver DeVonta Smith, an SEC record-setter himself, was a generational talent while All-America tailback Najee Harris, who led the nation with 30 touchdowns, was a transcendent one. Meanwhile, Mac Jones engineered Alabama’s offense so impressively that New England coach Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl winner, drafted him during the first round to be the Patriots quarterback of the future.

Former Houston Texas coach Bill O’Brien now steps in for Sarkisian and pushes to score points with super sophomore QB Bryce Young running the show.

“We’re not changing offenses,” Saban said. “We’ve got a good offense. We’ve got a good system. We’ve got a good philosophy.”

If anyone trips up the Crimson Tide, Georgia is the betting favorite.

At July’s SEC Media Days, leaguewide media awarded Alabama 84 first-place votes and Georgia 45. The Bulldogs have history to overcome. Dating to 2008, Georgia has lost six straight games to Saban’s teams ― two of those losses during the SEC title game.

Behind USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels, LSU transfer tight end Arik Gilbert and a defense brimming with talent, Georgia gears up to reestablish itself as the top team in the SEC East after Florida supplanted the Bulldogs in 2020.

Coach Kirby Smart even quoted Henry David Thoreau when asked about outside expectations.

“Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it,” Smart said. “For me, that’s it. I’m too busy working. I’m too busy trying to do the next thing. I’m too busy trying to take the next step to give our team a competitive advantage to really worry about expectations.”

Expectations were sky-high last season in Gainesville when Dan Mullen’s Gators entered Senior Night against LSU in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation. But a stunning home loss to the depleted Tigers and narrow defeat to Alabama begot a 55-20 no-show against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

Many expect UF to take a step back this season. Record-setting QB Kyle Trask and pass-catchers Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney are gone and the Gators’ defense was MIA too often during 2020.

Mullen turns to a new quarterback, supporting cast and offensive philosophy while veteran defensive coordinator Todd Grantham pushes to prove last season was an anomaly.

The Gators will not have to wait long to find out. They open SEC play Sept. 18 at home against Alabama.

While players are conditioned not to look ahead, redshirt senior defensive end Zachary Carter likened the matchup to “a playoff game in the Swamp,” adding, “I’m glad I get to be a part of it.”

Georgia and the Gators are not the only teams hoping to become part of the story in 2021.

LSU looks to bounce back two years removed from the national title while Texas A&M aims to build on a breakthrough 2020 season under Jimbo Fisher. Ole Miss is dangerous with the combination of Lane Kiffin’s play-calling and Matt Corral’s quarterback play. Kentucky’s physicality makes the Wildcats a tough matchup. Upstarts Missouri and Arkansas are intriguing under second-year coaches Eliah Drinkwitz and Sam Pittman, respectively.

While the remaining members of the 14-team league are in rebuilding mode, the bar for everyone has been set by Alabama under Saban.

“I think that’s why the results continue to look the same,” Crimson Tide wideout John Metchie III said. “I definitely think it’s because of the atmosphere and the culture and just the standard of the guys buying in.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com.