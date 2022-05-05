Alabama executive deputy AD, Jeff Purinton, to be the next AD at Arkansas State

Even off of the football field, the University of Alabama has their employees plucked left and right for new positions. This time, Alabama executive deputy AD, Jeff Purinton, is off to Jonesboro to run the Arkansas State University athletic department.

Purinton has been with Alabama since 2007 and his importance to the university can not be understated. He has been a crucial part of everything that Alabama has done, even prior to the arrival of athletic director Greg Byrne. In the past, Byrne has been linked to the PAC-12 commissioner position, the president of the NCAA, so anyone under the tutelage of Byrne comes in high regard.

The Purinton family is excited to meet everyone in Jonesboro and get to work! Thanks to @chucklwelch and all involved with the search. Appreciate everyone at @UA_Athletics – so many great friends and memories made during our 15 years. https://t.co/hO2qzd30xN — Jeff Purinton (@JeffPurinton) May 4, 2022

In Jonesboro, Purinton will be meeting up with former Alabama staffer and current head football coach, Butch Jones.

