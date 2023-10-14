Alabama escapes disaster, defeats Arkansas 24-21

Alabama football’s first-half performance was impressive, but the Tide let off the gas at the start of the third quarter and Arkansas took advantage. A three-point win is still a win and the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes stay alive.

Jalen Milroe didn’t have much time in the pocket, but still put up noteworthy numbers. He completed 10 of his 21 passing attempts for 238 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also used his legs to get into the end zone for six points.

This was not the Tide’s prettiest game of the season and many lessons can be learned from the mistakes made. Some issues, like the inconsistent offensive line play, might be something to worry about as the second half of the season progresses.

Next week, Alabama hosts Tennessee in a must-see SEC game that will have plenty of eyes on it based on the outcome of last year’s meeting.

