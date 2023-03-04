Alabama ends regular season with loss to Texas A&M, 67-61

Alabama men’s basketball closes the regular season with a loss to Texas A&M on the road, 67-61. With the loss, the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with an overall record of 26-5 and an SEC record of 16-2.

The Aggies dominated the game and went into the half with a 10-point lead. The Crimson Tide was able to storm back in the second half and manage to take a small lead before losing it.

Brandon Miller fouled out of the game with a few minutes remaining, but still led the team in scoring and rebounds with 19 points 10 boards.

Mark Sears had a careless turnover in the final minute of the game, which essentially seed the fate of the Crimson Tide.

Despite the loss, Alabama won the SEC regular season and will enter the conference tournament as a No. 1 seed.

