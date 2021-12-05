Alabama edges Michigan for No. 1 spot in College Football Playoff
Alabama edges Michigan for No. 1 spot in College Football Playoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 2021 College Football Playoff has finally been released and two new teams will fight for their first title of the playoff era.
Alabama will be the No. 1 seed after a 41-24 upset win over Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
Michigan is also headed to the dance at the No. 2 spot beating Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship game.
Georgia secured the No. 3 in the playoff after suffering a loss to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs entered the conference championship undefeated with one of the best defenses in the nation.
Cincinnati won the AAC Championship game, finishing their season as the last undefeated FBS team. They were rewarded with the No. 4 spot, becoming the first group of 5 team to make the playoff.
Georgia and Michigan will face off in the Capital One Orange Bowl with Alabama and Cincinnati battling in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Notre Dame finished the season just outside the top four teams at No. 5, clinching a New Year's Six bowl game and Ohio State is headed to the Rose Bowl at No. 6.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Who: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
When: Friday, Dec 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl
Who: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
When: Friday, Dec 31, 2021, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
CFP National Championship
Who: Semifinal Winners
When: Monday, January 10, 2022, 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
TV Channel: ESPN