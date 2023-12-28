Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner singles out biggest challenge Michigan football offense presents

ANAHEIM, Calif. — For all of the talk of the Michigan football defense having to contain Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the Rose Bowl, the Crimson Tide defense is particularly leery of what it has to face on the other side.

While the Michigan offense isn’t quite as explosive as it’s been in previous years, it is methodical and has often put games away early this season, thus negating any need to hit big plays as some other teams do. That’s not even mentioning the complementary nature of the Wolverine defense aiding and abetting the offense.

For Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, the biggest thing for him is stopping or stalling J.J. McCarthy — a task easier said than done.

“The biggest challenge is going (to be) running around trying to chase him,” Turner told WolverinesWire. “He’s a fast guy, very elusive, very quick. He’s an athlete, so it’s gonna be a challenge for sure trying to get him on the ground.”

In order to get to McCarthy, Turner will have to contend with a Michigan offensive line that hasn’t quite lived up to lofty expectations this year, coming off of back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning seasons in 2021 and 2022. But it’s still a line that impresses that Crimson Tide defensive star.

“They’re real big, real physical,” Turner said. “They get in position to block their guys, they knock people off the ball very well. Very smart. It’s a lot of older guys on that team, a lot of graduates. They’re a very well-put-together O-line, I’d say that for sure.”

We asked Turner if there’s an offensive front that he’s played this year that Michigan reminds him of, and if the Wolverines get similar production from Turner’s comparison, the maize and blue faithful will be quite happy.

“The way they run the ball kind of reminds me of how we played Auburn,” Turner said. “Auburn ran the ball a lot. So, that’s kind of their resemblance.”

Auburn nearly beat Alabama with a heavy reliance on the run game, amassing 244 yards at 5.8 yards per carry. Certainly, the Wolverines would be thrilled to have similar production, but given that the Tide understands that’s what Michigan would like to do, it’s unlikely that Nick Saban’s defense won’t crowd the box to stop Blake Corum and company should the ground game get moving.

