What Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell brings to the Bucs
We all knew the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to bolster their pass rush as early as possible in the 2024 NFL draft, and after addressing the offensive line in the first round, the Bucs pounced on Alabama edge defender Chris Braswell with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round.
A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Braswell waited patiently for his chance to shine for the Crimson Tide, competing with the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner instead of transferring to another program. That patience was rewarded in 2023 with a breakout season in which he tallied eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.
Braswell is a complete defender who can rush the passer with both speed and power, and he’s tough enough to set a strong edge against the run and bring down ball-carriers in the backfield. He’s also an impressive overall athlete who can drop into coverage and make plays in space.
He’s also shown a knack for making splash plays when the ball comes his way, whether it’s strip-sacks or interceptions, or even on special teams units.
Braswell is a well-rounded player who brings toughness and versatility to Todd Bowles’ defense, and he should make an instant impact as a rotational player before eventually earning a starting job long-term opposite Yaya Diaby.
RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Tez Walker, North Carolina
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB D.J. James, Auburn
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Javon Baker, UCF
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Brenden Rice, USC
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery