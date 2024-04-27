What Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell brings to the Bucs

We all knew the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to bolster their pass rush as early as possible in the 2024 NFL draft, and after addressing the offensive line in the first round, the Bucs pounced on Alabama edge defender Chris Braswell with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Braswell waited patiently for his chance to shine for the Crimson Tide, competing with the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner instead of transferring to another program. That patience was rewarded in 2023 with a breakout season in which he tallied eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

Braswell is a complete defender who can rush the passer with both speed and power, and he’s tough enough to set a strong edge against the run and bring down ball-carriers in the backfield. He’s also an impressive overall athlete who can drop into coverage and make plays in space.

He’s also shown a knack for making splash plays when the ball comes his way, whether it’s strip-sacks or interceptions, or even on special teams units.

Braswell is a well-rounded player who brings toughness and versatility to Todd Bowles’ defense, and he should make an instant impact as a rotational player before eventually earning a starting job long-term opposite Yaya Diaby.

