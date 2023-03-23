Alabama EDGE Will Anderson has not had private visit with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have set up top-30 private visits with several prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. They have not, though, had one with the prospect most connected to them with the third overall pick in the draft.

At Alabama’s pro day, pass rusher Will Anderson revealed that he has only had one top-30 private visit — the Houston Texans.

That doesn’t mean the Cardinals won’t bring him in before the deadline next month, but it has not yet happened.

He did meet with the Cardinals at the NFL combine at the beginning of the month.

