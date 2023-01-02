Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. declares for 2023 NFL draft

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, a potential top 3 pick, also officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. https://t.co/UwSCs2tCF4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

The nation’s most dominant pass rusher is making the jump to the next level.

Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr. made it official Monday morning, announcing his intentions to leave school early and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Perhaps the best overall prospects in this year’s draft class, Anderson has been a disruptive force for the Crimson Tide throughout his entire college career.

He’s expected to be the first non-quarterback off the board come April.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire