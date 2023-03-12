The drought is over! Penn State is heading to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament
Penn State's NCAA Tournament drought is officially over. The Nittany Lions are going dancing!
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
For the fourth time in program history the Purdue men's basketball team enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.
The Horned Frogs were selected as a No. 6 seed in the West Region
Here are all of the teams that have automatically qualified for the men's and women's college basketball tournaments.
Alabama basketball never let up against Texas A&M, who couldn't fight through the Crimson Tide's stifling defense.
Brent Sass, the defending Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion, withdrew from this year’s race on Saturday, citing concerns for his health. Sass scratched at the Eagle Island checkpoint, a statement from the Iditarod said. Eagle Island is about 600 miles (966 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race.
A look at UK’s seeding, first-round opponent and possible future foes if the Wildcats can keep winning in March Madness.
The Michigan basketball team has officially missed the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Instead, they look at results, and Michigan didn't formulate much to look at in that category. It's the first time that the Wolverines will not participate in the tournament since 2015, when John Beilein's team finished at just 16-16.
J.T. Realmuto still holds the title of best catcher in MLB, but one of the brightest young talents in the sport is challenging him for the No. 1 spot. Here are the top five catchers in baseball ahead of the 2023 season.
South Carolina will be a heavy favorite to win its third national championship in this month's NCAA Tournament.
Here's a roundup of reactions to Vanderbilt basketball's win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament on Friday night.
Louisville women's basketball improved its NCAA Tournament seeding projection after making the ACC Tournament championship game. Here's where it stands.
Rutgers headlines the list of bubble teams who didn't see their names pop up during Sunday's NCAA tournament Selection Show.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
The Arkansas Razorbacks drew an 8 seed and will square off against the 9-seeded Illinois in the West Region of the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Arkansas' draw makes it the first time since 2008 that it has earned three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons — the only two years under head coach Eric Musselman that the tournament was held, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
Point spreads were released for the Thursday and Friday games.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had an open workout for scouts Friday in Arizona, with 12 teams attending. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said several teams now are “in talks” with Beckham. However, it is unclear what “in talks” means since Pelissero adds that “there have been no negotiations yet.” PFT reported last week [more]