Would Alabama DT Christian Barmore be the ideal fit next to Raiders DT Maurice Hurst?

Arguably the biggest need on the roster for the Raiders is at defensive tackle. Both Maliek Collins and Johnathan Hankins are set to become free agents in the upcoming days, leaving Maurice Hurst as the only “proven” starter.

One player that has been frequently mocked to the Raiders in the first round because of this need is Christian Barmore of Alabama. At 6’5, 310 pounds, Barmore has the size and strength to play one technique, but the athleticism and quickness to be a dominant pass-rusher at the next level.

Pairing Barmore with someone like Maurice Hurst has to be incredibly intriguing for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden as both players can clearly get up the field in create havoc on offenses.

In a recent mock draft by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, he had the Raiders selecting Barmore at pick No. 17. Here is what he had to say about the potential fit next to Hurst:

“I think Barmore has the potential to be an outstanding pro because of his length and agility. Pairing him with Maurice Hurst would improve the Raiders’ ability to stop the run and provide interior pass rush.”

With the Raiders expected to use the No. 17 pick in the draft on a defensive player, Barmore might be the ideal selection for the team in the first round. He’s young, explosive and has the big-school pedigree that Mayock and Gruden love.

Barmore would also be the perfect pairing with Hurst as they can both rush the passer at a high level. Neither is a dominant run defender, but they are both good enough to get by in that area. With this team needing pass-rush help in the worst way, a Barmore-Hurst combination would certainly be a step in the right direction for the defensive line. Don’t be surprised if Barmore is the team’s No. 1 target in the first round.