Alabama drops a spot in last AP Poll of the regular season

Alabama may have played its most complete game of the entire season on Saturday in a big 90-71 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at home. The win gave the Tide its fourth win in its last five games. However, the result of that matchup and the run the Tide is presently on isn’t reflected in the latest AP Poll update, the last of the regular season, as the Tide has fallen to No. 25.

Saturday was an anomaly for college basketball after the top six teams in the poll all lost their matchups in a wild weekend that saw upsets occuring left and right.

Alabama wasn’t ready to be on the wrong side of this historical day of basketball and delivered a win for its home crowd at Coleman Coliseum. If the very same Crimson Tide basketball squad that routed South Carolina shows up during the SEC Tournament and March Madness, expect a deep run for Alabama in both tournaments.

Here is the latest AP Poll as we enter the last week of the college basketball regular season.

AP Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Baylor

4. Duke

5. Auburn

6. Kansas

7. Kentucky

8. Purdue

9. Providence

10. Wisconsin

11. Villanova

12. Texas Tech

13. Tennessee

14. Arkansas

15. Houston

16. USC

17. UCLA

18. Connecticut

19. Saint Mary’s

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. Murray State

23. Ohio State

24. Iowa

25. Alabama

Alabama will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in their last game at home of the season on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. CST.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Crimson Tide.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.