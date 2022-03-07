Breaking News:

NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on games

Alabama drops out of AP Top 25 following rough last week of regular season

Layne Gerbig
·2 min read

The Crimson Tide could have ended the regular season on a better note, however, it wasn’t in the cards as Alabama dropped both of last week’s games against Texas A&M and the LSU Tigers.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament officially begins on Wednesday when the first slate of first-round games takes place between Ole Miss and Missouri in Game 1 and Georgia and Vanderbilt in Game 2. The winner of the latter will take on the Tide on Thursday evening.

The AP Poll was updated today, and unfortunately, as expected, Alabama wasn’t included within the rankings. They did, however, receive votes in the poll.

RANK

TEAM

PV RANK

CONFERENCE

POINTS

1

Gonzaga (24-3)

1

West Coast

1,514 (52)

2

Arizona (28-3)

2

Pacific 12

1,435 (6)

3

Baylor (26-5)

3

Big 12

1,402 (3)

4

Auburn (27-4)

5

Southeastern

1,331

5

Kentucky (25-6)

7

Southeastern

1,306

6

Kansas (25-6)

6

Big 12

1,170

7

Duke (26-5)

4

Atlantic Coast

1,100

8

Villanova (23-7)

11

Big East

1,096

9

Purdue (25-6)

8

Big Ten

967

9

Tennessee (23-7)

13

Southeastern

967

11

Providence (24-4)

9

Big East

951

12

Wisconsin (24-6)

10

Big Ten

857

13

UCLA (23-6)

17

Pacific 12

737

14

Texas Tech (23-8)

12

Big 12

730

15

Arkansas (24-7)

14

Southeastern

687

16

Illinois (22-8)

20

Big Ten

612

17

Saint Mary’s (24-6)

19

West Coast

506

18

Houston (26-5)

14

American Athletic

502

19

Murray State (30-2)

22

Ohio Valley

424

20

Connecticut (22-8)

18

Big East

370

21

USC (25-6)

16

Pacific 12

279

22

Texas (21-10)

21

Big 12

216

23

Colorado State (24-4)

Mountain West

194

24

Iowa (22-9)

24

Big Ten

189

25

North Carolina (23-8)

Atlantic Coast

56

Others receiving votes:

Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first-place votes.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Crimson Tide.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Recommended Stories