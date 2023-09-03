Alabama dominates Middle Tennessee State 56-7 in season opener

Alabama’s highly anticipated season opener could not have gone any better as the Crimson Tide thrashed Middle Tennessee State 56-7 in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday evening. Now, all focus will be directed to Texas as the Longhorns come to town next weekend in what will be a top-10 matchup as well as the host of College GameDay.

The Tide’s new coordinators, Kevin Steele and Tommy Rees, both performed very strongly and seem to be a vast improvement from the coordinators Alabama had in 2022. The biggest takeaway of the evening is that Jalen Milroe is the guy. Whatever quarterback controversy there was heading into the evening, No. 4 slammed the door shut on it as he totaled 242 yards and five scores. The skill positions surrounding Milroe also showed a giant leap forward from what we saw a season ago.

The defense looked great for the most part as well as they only gave up one score on the evening. Grad transfer Jaylen Key got into the action early on as he forced the first turnover of the 2023 season before leaving the game with an injury. The status of Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key will be the big question marks heading into next week.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire