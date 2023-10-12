Alabama has dominated Arkansas since the latter joined SEC

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out that Alabama football is a better program than Arkansas.

However, the Razorbacks used to hold their own against the Crimson Tide before Nick Saban landed in Tuscaloosa in January 2007.

Since then, they have failed to record a single victory.

Before that, Houston Nutt won five times against Alabama in nine tries, while Danny Ford (an Alabama alum) defeated his alma mater twice in both 1995 and 1997.

In the days before Arkansas joined the Southeastern Conference, they played Alabama in the Sugar Bowl twice, once while the Razorbacks were coached by Frank Broyles and the other by Lou Holtz.

Alabama won both games, 10-3 and 24-9, respectively.

The last win by the Razorbacks in Bryant-Denny Stadium was in 2003, a 2-OT come-from-behind victory.

Arkansas’ last win in the series? 2006. 16 straight games have been won by Alabama.

