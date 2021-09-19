Alabama doesn’t budge from the top in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Alabama managed to sneak away from Gainesville with a two-point win over the Florida Gators. And while there may be a few issues that need tending to, the Crimson Tide remain on top of the college football landscape.
A week filled with revitalized rivalries and an unmatched environment in Happy Valley brought us some very exciting games and a couple of questions regarding this week’s rankings.
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll shows that there were not too many shakeups, but a few team trending toward the top, after beginning their season a bit underrated.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Alabama
3-0
1,616
–
2
Georgia
3-0
1,558
–
3
Oklahoma
3-0
1,429
–
4
Oregon
3-0
1,427
–
5
Texas A&M
3-0
1,283
–
6
Iowa
3-0
1,263
+1
7
Clemson
2-1
1,166
-1
8
Penn State
3-0
1,130
+4
9
Cincinnati
3-0
1,125
-1
10
Notre Dame
3-0
1,048
–
11
Ohio State
2-1
989
–
12
Florida
2-1
983
-3
13
Ole Miss
3-0
759
+3
14
Iowa State
2-1
700
–
15
Wisconsin
1-1
589
+2
16
BYU
3-0
504
+7
17
Coastal Carolina
3-0
500
+1
18
Arkansas
3-0
474
+6
19
Michigan
3-0
423
+6
20
North Carolina
2-1
411
-1
21
Michigan State
3-0
344
+8
22
Oklahoma State
3-0
300
-3
23
Auburn
2-1
171
-3
24
UCLA
2-1
170
-11
25
Fresno State
3-1
85
+16
Schools dropped out
No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.
Others receiving votes
Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.
