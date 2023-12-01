Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe a semifinalist for Comeback Player of the Year

One of the players that has had to overcome a lot of adversity during his college career is fifth-year senior Justin Eboigbe. On Thursday, Eboigbe was recognized as one of 15 semifinalists to win the AP/CSC Comeback Player of the Year Award. The award is given to a player that has overcome injuries, illnesses, or other circumstances.

In 2022, Eboigbe played in just four games before suffering a season-ending spine injury. There was some unclarity as to whether Eboigbe would be able to play again. After receiving medical recommendations and undergoing extensive care, Eboigbe was finally able to return to the field in 2023.

He has been everything that Alabama could have hoped for this season. The Georgia native is tied for third on the team with 57 tackles. Eboigbe has also tallied 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Eboigbe has helped to anchor Alabama’s defensive front this season, His experience and veteran leadership have certainly been on display this season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire