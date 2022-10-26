TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is likely out for the season with a neck injury.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Eboigbe has had surgery. He played in the first four games but hasn’t seen action since.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban said.

Eboigbe made 11 tackles and had two quarterback hurries in the first four games. Saban had announced his injury after Alabama beat Arkansas on Oct. 1 without giving a timetable for Eboigbe’s return.

He has played in 42 games over the past three-plus seasons, recording 59 tackles.

No. 6 Alabama is off this week before traveling to face No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.

The Tide played against Mississippi State without two other injured defensive linemen, DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis.

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe likely out for season after neck surgery originally appeared on NBCSports.com