Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe declares for 2024 NFL draft

On Thursday afternoon, Alabama fifth-year senior Justin Eboigbe announced his intentions of declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Eboigbe battled through a lot of adversity during his time in Tuscaloosa. In 2022, Eboigbe suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game of the season.

In 2023, he returned to action. Eboigbe was a force to be reckoned with this past season. The Georgia native recorded 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Eboigbe has accepted an invite to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game showcases some of the top seniors in college football. Eboigbe will have the opportunity to showcase his skillset in front of several NFL scouts and coaches.

