Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis spotted in walking boot prior to Week 3 matchup

Alabama will be without one of its starting defensive lineman in Week 3 against USF. Sophomore Jaheim Oatis was spotted prior to warmups wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Oatis has been a starter for the Crimson Tide in each of his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He has been a strong interior presence for the Alabama defense. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, his absence could play a vital role in the run game.

Thus far, Oatis has recorded seven tackles and one pass deflection to begin his sophomore campaign.

It will be interesting to see who Alabama turns to with Oatis being unavailable. Several players to keep a close eye on are defensive linemen Tim Keenan III, Damon Payne, and Tim Smith Jr.

Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis is not in warmup clothes like the rest of the Tide players and is wearing a walking boot on his left foot. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 16, 2023

