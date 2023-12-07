Alabama DL Isaiah Hastings set to enter NCAA transfer portal

One of Alabama’s most prized recruits from the 2022 recruiting class will be entering the transfer portal. According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Hastings held over 30 offers coming out Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida. He chose the Crimson Tide over programs like Florida and Oregon.

The Canadian native spent the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa. During that time, Hastings has tallied one tackle.

Hastings becomes the third Alabama football player to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He joins wide receivers Thaiu Jones-Bell and Ja’Corey Brooks.

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Class of 2022 four-star recruit.https://t.co/vptFrVyOZJ pic.twitter.com/0MheJ2pVAB — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire