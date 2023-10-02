Alabama DL commit Jeremiah Beaman has ‘amazing’ official visit to Auburn

Jeremiah Beaman is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and despite being committed to Alabama, he is a major Auburn target. The Birmingham product was in Auburn over the weekend to watch Auburn take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the official visit left quite an impression.

“It was amazing,” Beaman told Auburn Undercover’s Jason Caldwell. “Just the love and the amount of support they have around the facility to make me feel like I’m a wanted prospect.”

He is the No. 66 overall player and No. 9 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 6 player from Alabama.

Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, he is an ideal fit for Auburn’s defensive line, something defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett has let him know.

“They need defensive linemen like me with my size and athleticism,” he said of Auburn’s pitch. “They want big ends on the edge like myself.”

Beaman has enjoyed a strong start to his senior season for Parker High School, making 25 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 5.0 sacks.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire