Alabama DL commit Antonio Coleman makes another visit to Auburn

The recruiting process is a long road that can go back and forth weekly with different schools pushing for top prospects. Auburn is one of those schools that is constantly working its hardest, which is keeping them in the race for talented players.

One of those players is four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, who is currently committed to the Tigers’ archrival, Alabama.

Coleman returned to the Plains for an official visit last weekend. It was his third visit to Auburn this year, and the second since he flipped to the Crimson Tide in March. He has flipped between the two schools twice in his recruiting process.

His visit was all about talking through what the program can do to make him the best player possible, which was largely led by defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach Vontrell,” Coleman said in an interview with Auburn Live. “We talked about the scheme that they run and things I could do to be a better player. We had a great time. He’s a great coach. He’s going to shoot it to you straight. If you have something going on that he feel like you can do to get better, he’s going to work his tail off to make sure you get to that level.”

The Saraland High School (Alabama) product is set to make a visit back to Tuscaloosa this weekend before returning to the Plains in late July for Big Cat Weekend.

Coleman is currently placed as the No. 129 player in the nation and the No. 11 defensive lineman according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 12 player in the state of Alabama.

Should he flip back to the Tigers, Coleman would be the third-highest rated player in their 2025 class, joining Malik Autry, Jakaleb Faulk and Jourdin Crawford on the defensive line.

