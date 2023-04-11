Alabama DL Byron Young visits Jaguars ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young spent Tuesday visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 6’3, 294-pound lineman posted a photo to his Instagram from inside the locker room at TIAA Bank Field.

Alabama DL Byron Young is visiting the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/CAEUnwavAt — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 11, 2023

Young, not to be confused with Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young who also visited the Jaguars, is an experienced interior lineman who would likely slot in as a defensive end in the Jacksonville’s 3-4 defense.

In four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Young recorded 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Young put up 24 bench press reps, a relatively impressive number given his 34 3/8-inch arms.

The Jaguars are set to return their starting defensive line trio of Roy Robertson-Harris, DaVon Hamilton, and Folorunso Fatukasi. The team also re-signed Adam Gotsis and added Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux in free agency.

However, the Jaguars could use more push up front as the team aims to up its lackluster sack count from the 2022 season.

