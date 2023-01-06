Alabama DL Byron Young officially declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young announced that he was officially entering the 2023 NFL d raft on Thursday. He announced the news via his Instagram.

Young spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa. He had 19 starts over the course of his career. He tallied 132 tackles and 7.5 sacks. His explosiveness and ability to plug holes are what stands out the most from his game.

He could have returned for a fifth season due to the COVID season that the NCAA granted back in 2020. However, he will now be looking to play at the next level.

BREAKING: Byron Young has declared for the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/zSBLW7sIaZ — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) January 5, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football players heading to the NFL as well as former players currently in the NFL.

List

10 way-too-early Alabama football predictions for 2023 season

List

5 ideal NFL draft destinations for QB Bryce Young

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire